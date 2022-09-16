News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Balaclava-clad man pulls knife on shopkeeper during robbery

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:31 PM September 16, 2022
A man pulled a knife out on a shopkeeper in Felixstowe

A man wearing a balaclava pulled a knife out on a shopkeeper during a burglary in Felixstowe. 

The burglary happened at about 10.20pm on Tuesday, September 13, at the Premier store in Wadgate Road. 

The man entered the store and pulled a knife out on the shopkeeper whilst demanding money from the till.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police can confirm they received a report of a robbery in Felixstowe.

"A male suspect, wearing all black, entered the store wearing a balaclava.

"The suspect produced a knife, demanding the till be opened whilst waving the knife at the victim.

"The victim attempted to detain the suspect. However, the offender fled the scene.

"No-one was hurt in the incident, enquiries continue and detectives are confident they will identify the suspect.”

