Balaclava-clad man pulls knife on shopkeeper during robbery
- Credit: Google Maps
A man wearing a balaclava pulled a knife out on a shopkeeper during a burglary in Felixstowe.
The burglary happened at about 10.20pm on Tuesday, September 13, at the Premier store in Wadgate Road.
The man entered the store and pulled a knife out on the shopkeeper whilst demanding money from the till.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police can confirm they received a report of a robbery in Felixstowe.
"A male suspect, wearing all black, entered the store wearing a balaclava.
"The suspect produced a knife, demanding the till be opened whilst waving the knife at the victim.
"The victim attempted to detain the suspect. However, the offender fled the scene.
"No-one was hurt in the incident, enquiries continue and detectives are confident they will identify the suspect.”