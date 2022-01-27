Felixstowe man who trashed his ex's home ordered to pay compensation

A Felixstowe man who “trashed” his ex-girlfriend's home has been ordered to pay her nearly £2,000 in compensation.

Jordan Cobbold, 21, had only been dating the victim for a few weeks before he broke into her home and damaged furniture, walls, and electrical items on April 9 last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Cobbold, of Felixstowe Beach Caravan Park, previously pleaded guilty to criminal damage and one count of burglary after he took a necklace which he had previously given the victim on her birthday.

David Tremain, prosecuting, told the court that Cobbold had met his ex-girlfriend on a dating website.

Two weeks into the relationship, the victim gave Cobbold keys to her home in Ipswich so that he could visit when she was there, Mr Tremain said.

The relationship broke down weeks later, and the victim asked Cobbold to return the keys.

Cobbold then entered the victim’s home, where he caused damage worth £1,519.73 using makeup and food.

The victim tried to scrub the carpet but needed a professional cleaner, the court heard.

She also need to repaint the front room, living room and bathroom after the damage.

The court heard that Cobbold had no previous convictions.

Steven Dyble, mitigating, said that Cobbold had not re-offended or made contact with the victim since the incident.

“I would urge you to view this as a one-off,” Mr Dyble told the court.

Sentencing Cobbold on Wednesday, Recorder Jeremy Benson QC told him: “You went to her address and, if I may use the vernacular, trashed the place.

“You caused damages of approximately £1,500. It was nasty. It was vindictive.

“It caused great hurt and anxiety to the complainant. It clearly crosses the custody threshold.”

But he added: "It seems to me that, as a result of the plea of guilty and the fact that you are a young man with no previous convictions, there is hope of rehabilitation.”

Recorder Benson handed Cobbold a two-year community order, with 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 180 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered Cobbold to pay £1,750 in compensation to the victim and a further £425 in court costs.

Cobbold was also issued with a five-year restraining order, banning him from contacting the victim..