Felixstowe's mayor offers reassurance following lorry park death arrests

Published: 7:03 PM October 17, 2021

Four men have been arrested following the death of a man at the Hodgkinson Road lorry park on October 17. Pictures: Archant - Credit: Archant

Crimes of this nature are 'exceptionally rare' said the Mayor of Felixstowe tonight after news of a tragic death at a lorry park in the town.

Mayor Mark Jepson, Mayor of Felixstowe, wanted to reassured the public after four men were arrested following the death of a man at the Trinity Distribution Park in Hodgkinson Road on Sunday, October 17.

The East of England Ambulance Service called police to the lorry park at 1.50am on Sunday as they treated a man in need of emergency medical attention.

Mr Jepson, who represents the coastal ward of the town, said: “It is very early on in this investigation to pre-empt what may have happened.

“But I would like to stress that crime of this particular nature in Felixstowe is exceptionally rare and violence against a person in a public place is thankfully fairly uncommon in Felixstowe.

“My thoughts go out to the family of the victim."

Medical personnel tried to save the man, but he was declared dead at the scene a short time later.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "The cause of death is currently unexplained, but it is being treated as suspicious and four men have been arrested in connection with the incident."

No further details have been released about the incident at this time.

The men arrested in connection with the incident have been taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A spokesman for the Road Haulage Association offered reassurance to HGV drivers using lorry parks following the incident.

The spokesman said: "HGV drivers who park up for the night are already extremely vigilant; they have to be. Many fit security devices to their cabs which they keep locked at all times.

"Our road network is woefully short of safe and secure parking areas and we campaign constantly for improvements to driver facilities."

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of the Hodgkinson Road lorry park and Dock Gate 2 to come forward if they have information.

Officers are particularly looking for anyone around the park and dock gate between midnight and 3am on Sunday.

Any motorists who may have dash cam footage are also asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101 quoting reference: 58036/21.