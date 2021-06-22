News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Vandals set light to seafront toilets

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:47 PM June 22, 2021   
The portaloos have been left with holes in their side following the damage on Monday

The portable toilets have been left with holes in their side following the damage on Monday - Credit: Vivien Algar

Fire crews were called out overnight after vandals set portable toilets on fire on Felixstowe seafront. 

The lavatories are situated at the edge of a car park alongside the prom in Sea Road - opposite the Beach Station Road junction - while work is done to fix the permanent toilets nearby. 

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue crew from Felixstowe was called to the scene shortly after 11pm on Monday, June 21 following reports that a portable toilet had been set on fire.

Two toilets were damaged in the incident.

Suffolk police were called by the fire service at about 11.30pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police were made aware but were not required to attend."

It's not the first time in recent months that emergency services have been called to a fire on Felixstowe Seafront. 

A historic shelter in Sea Road was badly damaged last October following a late night fire in which more than £10,000 damage was caused to the Victorian building just months after it had been refurbished. Work is currently underway to renovate it again.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the fire at the toilets should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting incident CAD 464 on June 21 2021.

