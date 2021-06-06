News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man arrested on Felixstowe seafront for allegedly possessing imitation weapon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:49 PM June 6, 2021
A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation weapon

A man was arrested in a busy area of Felixstowe seafront on Sunday afternoon for allegedly possessing an imitation weapon. 

Police were called to Sea Road, close to St Edmunds Road, shortly after 2pm.

Onlookers reported seeing a mass of police cars descend on the area and box off a car in the road. 

Police arrested a man on Felixstowe seafront

Witnesses reported that some of the officers attending the scene were armed. 

A man driving a BMW was then stopped and searched by officers at the scene before being taken away in a police van.   

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed on Sunday afternoon that a man had been detained on suspicion of possessing an imitation weapon with intent to cause fear or violence. 

