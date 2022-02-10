News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Sniffer dog Billy discovers 8,000 illegal cigarettes in Felixstowe store

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:13 PM February 10, 2022
Updated: 6:05 PM February 10, 2022
Billy helped recover the cigarettes from a store in Felixstowe

Billy helped recover the cigarettes from a store in Felixstowe - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

A sniffer dog helped trading standards seize more than 8,000 illegally-imported cigarettes from a convenience store in Felixstowe.

Suffolk Trading Standards worked with police and Wagtail UK Ltd on an operation which saw undercover officers purchase illegal tobacco from a shop in the town centre.

Billy was then taken into the store and found 8,180 cigarettes and 7,450g of hand-rolled tobacco which is suspected to have been been illegally imported into the UK.

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for public protection, said: "I am delighted that this latest operation has proved such a success and would like to thank officers and partners for their ongoing efforts to rid Suffolk of illegal tobacco trading.

Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public health, public protection and communities at Suffolk County Council

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for public health - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"This is far from being a victimless offence as the sale of illegal tobacco has been linked to organised crime, with this often being the gateway into county lines and the drug supply chain.

"Everyone can play their part in stopping this by reporting illegal tobacco to keep it off the streets and put pressure on those who continue to sell it."

