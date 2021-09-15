Suspect in Vicky Hall murder 'remains under investigation'

Published: 7:30 AM September 15, 2021

A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of teenager Vicky Hall in 1999 remains under investigation pending ongoing enquiries, police have said.

The man, reported to be Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright, was arrested in July on suspicion of murder after new information came to light following the reopening of the case in 2019.

Wright, who murdered five women in Ipswich in 2006, and was living in Felixstowe at the time of Miss Hall's murder, is serving a whole-life tariff at Long Lartin prison in Worcestershire.

Suffolk police, who previously neither confirmed or denied whether Wright was the man arrested, said they would not speculate as to whether the suspect will or will not be questioned further as part of the investigation.

Steve Wright was found guilty of killing five women in 2008 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY - Credit: Archant

It is nearly 22 years since Miss Hall was last seen alive in the early hours of Sunday, September 19, 1999, in High Road, Trimley.

The 17-year-old, from Trimley St Mary, left home the previous evening to go for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe - where they remained until about 1am.

The friends went to get some food at the Bodrum Grill, in Undercliff Road West, before beginning the walk back to Trimley St Mary.

They parted at about 2.20am, near the junction of High Road and Faulkeners Way and Miss Hall vanished minutes after saying goodnight to her friend about 200 yards from her home.

The friend heard a scream a few minutes after she had left Miss Hall.

Several other residents on the estate where Miss Hall lived also heard "horrifying screams" as well as the sound of a "sporty car" roaring away.

Miss Hall's naked body was found five days later in a water-filled ditch 25 miles away at Creeting St Peter.

In 2001, Felixstowe businessman Adrian Bradshaw stood trial charged with Miss Hall's murder but was unanimously cleared by a jury within 90 minutes.

Vicky's parents Graham and Lorinda Hall with DCI Caroline Millar in September PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

In 2019 - 20 years since Miss Hall's murder - police reopened the two-decade cold case murder investigation after new information came to light, with a new team of detectives working the case.

Detectives continue to ask for anyone with information about Miss Hall's death to contact the major investigation team and quote Operation Avon.

You can contact the team via the Major Incident Public Reporting Portal online or by calling the incident room on either 08000920410 or 02071580124.



