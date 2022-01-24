News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'It's very frustrating': Anger as £150 stolen from charity shop in Felixstowe

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:45 PM January 24, 2022
Updated: 4:19 PM January 24, 2022
Charity boxes containing £150 were stolen from the Basic Life charity shop in Felixstowe

Charity boxes containing £150 were stolen from the Basic Life charity shop in Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

Three charity boxes containing £150 have been stolen from a charity shop in Felixstowe. 

The theft happened at some point over the weekend from the Basic Life charity shop in High Street. 

Graham Denny, boss of the charity shop, said the situation is "very frustrating". 

He added: "Fortunately I had taken the money out on Saturday evening as I always do, so there would have been an awful lot more money in there otherwise. Basically all that was left was the float. 

"This morning our manager Becky went in and found the main cash pots had gone — as well as the money we are collecting for a jigsaw competition and a tombola. 

"The money we raise goes to help local people in need.

"It is disappointing. If the person had asked us for the money and they had really needed it, we would almost certainly have given it to them."

Anyone with any information to the theft is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/4758/22. 

