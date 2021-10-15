Felixstowe woman accused of setting fire to caravan and drink driving
- Credit: Archant
A woman who allegedly tried to set fire to a caravan on a popular site in Felixstowe has appeared in court charged with arson.
Susan Yates, 54, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link to face charges of arson with intent to endanger life, criminal damage and drink-driving.
Yates, of Sea Road, Felixstowe, is accused of attempting to set fire to a caravan at Felixstowe Beach Caravan Park on Tuesday, October 12.
She is also facing a charge of drink driving on the same date, and an offence of criminal damage on October 2 after allegedly damaging a bank card.
No pleas were entered at the short preliminary hearing and the arson charge has to be heard at the crown court because it is indictable only.
Magistrates chose to send the other two charges to the crown court and Yates will appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on November 11.
She was granted conditional bail ahead of her next court appearance.
Most Read
- 1 Anger as 'three to four large skips' of fly-tipped rubbish blocks road
- 2 County lines drug dealer selling cocaine in Ipswich is jailed
- 3 Royal Mail confirms removal of Ipswich postbox
- 4 Budding musician caught with drugs in buttocks is spared prison
- 5 Approval given for 190-home development in Bramford
- 6 Ipswich reports England's highest rise in Covid infection rate
- 7 Ipswich man cleared of attempted murder after 16-year-old boy shot in neck
- 8 Businesses to have their say on the future of Ipswich town centre
- 9 Diesels replace electric trains in Suffolk after power prices rise
- 10 MoD warns about late-night Apache training