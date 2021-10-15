Felixstowe woman accused of setting fire to caravan and drink driving

Published: 5:30 AM October 15, 2021

Susan Yates is accused of arson at Felixstowe Beach Caravan Park - Credit: Archant

A woman who allegedly tried to set fire to a caravan on a popular site in Felixstowe has appeared in court charged with arson.

Susan Yates, 54, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link to face charges of arson with intent to endanger life, criminal damage and drink-driving.

Yates, of Sea Road, Felixstowe, is accused of attempting to set fire to a caravan at Felixstowe Beach Caravan Park on Tuesday, October 12.

She is also facing a charge of drink driving on the same date, and an offence of criminal damage on October 2 after allegedly damaging a bank card.

No pleas were entered at the short preliminary hearing and the arson charge has to be heard at the crown court because it is indictable only.

Magistrates chose to send the other two charges to the crown court and Yates will appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on November 11.

She was granted conditional bail ahead of her next court appearance.