Woman in 70s has purse stolen while shopping in Felixstowe town centre

The purse was stolen in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe

A woman in her 70s had her purse stolen while she was out shopping in Felixstowe town centre.

The incident happened in Hamilton Road at some point between 11am and 1pm last Thursday, Suffolk police said.

The victim was assisting her disabled friend, who is also in her 70s, when the pink purse was taken from her bag.

The pair visited a number of charity shops before going to a café, where the woman realised her purse was missing.

Suffolk police has warned shoppers to ensure their bags are fastened when they are out shopping.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/9076/22.

