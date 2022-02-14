News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Woman in 70s has purse stolen while shopping in Felixstowe town centre

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:36 AM February 14, 2022
The purse was stolen in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe

The purse was stolen in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe - Credit: Archant

A woman in her 70s had her purse stolen while she was out shopping in Felixstowe town centre.

The incident happened in Hamilton Road at some point between 11am and 1pm last Thursday, Suffolk police said.

The victim was assisting her disabled friend, who is also in her 70s, when the pink purse was taken from her bag.

The pair visited a number of charity shops before going to a café, where the woman realised her purse was missing.

Suffolk police has warned shoppers to ensure their bags are fastened when they are out shopping.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/9076/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

RentMy creator Tom West

Technology

Ipswich pub landlord launches 'Airbnb' for your stuff

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Burgers, Wings & Ribs operates from a double-decker bus outside the Duke of York pub in Ipswich

Food and Drink

Dirty food takeaway on lookout for new Suffolk location

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Savills have said that properties like this one, on Vermont Close near Christchurch Park are the most desirable in Ipswich

The most desirable places to live in Ipswich – according to estate agents

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Judith Mansfield and her mother

'I was in tears' - Anguish after late mum's ring lost while being repaired

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon