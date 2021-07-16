Ipswich home raided as part of firearms investigation

Published: 5:16 PM July 16, 2021

A 53-year-old man was arrested during the raid in Hawthorne Drive - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested by the National Crime Association after officers raided a home in Ipswich.

Officers from the National Crime Association (NCA) raided the address in Hawthorne Drive on Friday Morning, July 16.

A spokeswoman for the NCA confirmed the arrest was made in connection with a firearms investigation.

The spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that NCA officers arrested a 53-year-old man this morning at an address in Chantry, Ipswich.

"The arrest was made in connection with a firearms investigation and the man has now been released pending further enquiries."



