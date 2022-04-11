Five arrested as police called to incident in Ipswich

Police were called to an address on Bramford Road - Credit: Margaret Polley

Five people have been arrested after police called to reports of a group believed to be in possession of knives in Ipswich.

Officers were called to an address in Bramford Road just after 1.50pm today, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman said they were called to reports of threatening behaviour and a group of people believed to be in possession of knives.

The spokesman added: "Five people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray/threats to kill."

