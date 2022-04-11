Five arrested as police called to incident in Ipswich
Published: 3:58 PM April 11, 2022
Updated: 4:04 PM April 11, 2022
Five people have been arrested after police called to reports of a group believed to be in possession of knives in Ipswich.
Officers were called to an address in Bramford Road just after 1.50pm today, Suffolk police said.
A police spokesman said they were called to reports of threatening behaviour and a group of people believed to be in possession of knives.
The spokesman added: "Five people were subsequently arrested on suspicion of affray/threats to kill."
