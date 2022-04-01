Gang of five jailed for total of 28 years for drug dealing

Lamar Dagnon, Shadrach O’Connor, Daniel McCallion, Ishmael O'Connor and Tyrone Clarke have been jailed for a total of 28 years at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary/Archant

Five members of an Ipswich gang have been given jail sentences totalling more than 28 years for dealing class A drugs in four Suffolk towns.

The men, who were all members of the “Neno” gang from the Nacton area of Ipswich, operated four drugs lines which sold drugs in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe and Stowmarket, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Sentencing the men on Friday (April 1) Recorder Richard Atchley said: “There is an abundance of evidence that all five of you were involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin for the most part between December 2018 and March 2020.”

He said the evidence against the men mainly came from information retrieved from mobile phones by police.

Before the court were Tyrone Clarke, 28, of Shackleton Square, Ipswich, Lamar Dagnon, 22, formerly of Nansen Road, Ipswich, and Daniel McCallion, 21, of Gilbert Road, Eastbourne.

They all admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Ipswich between December 9, 2018 and March 19 2020.

Dagnon also admitted two offences of possessing a mobile phone in prison.

Clarke and Dagnon were each jailed for seven years and six months and McCallion was jailed for 40 months, but will be eligible for immediate release because of the time he’s spent in custody.

Also before the court were Shadrach O’Connor, 27, of no fixed address, and Ishmael O’Connor, 32, of Alston Road, Ipswich, who both admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

They were each jailed for five years and three months.

Brian Reece, prosecuting, told the court that the defendants were involved in running the “Jamie”, “Dave”, “Nick” and “K”.drug lines.

He said the minimum turnover of the Dave line between December 2018 and July 2019 was 664g while the Nick line which was run in Stowmarket had a minimum turnover of 286g.

He said that the K line which was supplying drugs in Ipswich had a minimum turnover of just over three kilos while the Jamie line which operated in Felixstowe between December 2018 and September 2019 had a minimum turnover of 479g.

Steven Dyble for Ishmael O’Connor said his client had no relevant convictions and had spent the equivalent of a year in custody and on a qualifying tagged curfew.

He said Shadrach O’Connor had been in custody since November 2019

Joanne Eley for McCallion said her client accepted he was involved in the conspiracy for a short time.

She said he had served the equivalent of a 45 month jail term on remand and had no previous convictions for drug offences.

Oliver Haswell for Dagnon said his client was currently serving a 67 month prison sentence for offences which predated the current matters and were linked to the same drug dealing enterprise.

He said his offending was limited to a period between June 28 and August 2019.

Simon Gladwell for Clarke said his client had been in custody since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

He said Clarke’s parents were involved in drugs and he was brought up by his grandparents.