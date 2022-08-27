Driver arrested in Ipswich town centre after positive cocaine test

The driver of a Ford Fiesta was arrested after producing a positive cocaine result in Ipswich today - Credit: NSRAPT

A driver was arrested in Ipswich after a producing a positive result for cocaine.

The incident happened earlier today, Saturday, August 27, in South Street near The Brewers Arms pub.

According to a social media post from police, a Ford Fiesta was stopped for a brake light traffic offence.

#Rcrt stopped this Ford Fiesta for a a brake light traffic offence on South Street #Ipswich driver breath tested negative but drug wiped positive for cocaine #arrested #drinkdrugcampaign @DrugWipeUK @SuffolkPolice #fatal4 #Ps473 pic.twitter.com/i9xhnOLx3M — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 27, 2022

The driver allegedly tested negative on a breath test for alcohol but produced a positive result for cocaine after a drugs wipe.

The driver was arrested by Suffolk police.