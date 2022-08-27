Driver arrested in Ipswich town centre after positive cocaine test
Published: 4:09 PM August 27, 2022
- Credit: NSRAPT
A driver was arrested in Ipswich after a producing a positive result for cocaine.
The incident happened earlier today, Saturday, August 27, in South Street near The Brewers Arms pub.
According to a social media post from police, a Ford Fiesta was stopped for a brake light traffic offence.
The driver allegedly tested negative on a breath test for alcohol but produced a positive result for cocaine after a drugs wipe.
The driver was arrested by Suffolk police.