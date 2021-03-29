News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Teenager attacked by dog in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:24 AM March 29, 2021   
Fore Street in Ipswich

A 17-year-old teenage boy was bitten by a dog in Fore Street, Ipswich - Credit: Google

A teenager's hand was bitten by a dog in Ipswich - prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

A 17-year-old boy was riding his skateboard in Fore Street when the dog jumped on him on Wednesday, March 24 at around 7pm.

The Border Collie, which was on a lead, bit the boy on his hand - making him bleed. 

Police are looking for a woman who was walking the dog in Fore Street. She is described as 5ft 7in tall, wearing a green coat, jogging bottoms and aged in her late 40s or early 50s.

Anyone who knows the owner of the dog should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/14844/21.

Alternatively, report the information online here

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the charity's online form.

Ipswich News

