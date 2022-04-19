News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Forklift stolen from building site in village near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:22 PM April 19, 2022
The Forklift was stolen from a building site in Holbrook Road

The Forklift was stolen from a building site in Holbrook Road - Credit: Google Maps

A forklift has been stolen from a building site in Stutton near Ipswich. 

The vehicle was taken from a site off Holbrook Road, between 4:30 pm on Tuesday, April 12 and 6 am on Wednesday, April 13.

The forklift truck in question is a Manitou model MT932.

It is mainly red in colour.

Suffolk police are asking anyone with information, CCTV images, or footage that could help the enquiry to contact them, quoting crime reference number 37/22204/22. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Babergh News

Don't Miss

Beattie statue

Skateboarders damage statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Staff from The Botanist raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice on Ipswich Cornhill

Food and Drink

The Botanist serves ice cream in Ipswich as opening date moved forward

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The man was found in Rowley Close in Brantham, near Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Man found seriously injured after suspected collision with car near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Unit 17 in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Live News

Last orders at Ipswich's Unit 17 as club prepares for final night out

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon