Forklift stolen from building site in village near Ipswich

The Forklift was stolen from a building site in Holbrook Road - Credit: Google Maps

A forklift has been stolen from a building site in Stutton near Ipswich.

The vehicle was taken from a site off Holbrook Road, between 4:30 pm on Tuesday, April 12 and 6 am on Wednesday, April 13.

The forklift truck in question is a Manitou model MT932.

It is mainly red in colour.

Suffolk police are asking anyone with information, CCTV images, or footage that could help the enquiry to contact them, quoting crime reference number 37/22204/22.

