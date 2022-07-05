Ipswich firm admits mis-selling foam loft insulation to Suffolk customers

An Ipswich surveying company has admitted using cold calling to mis-sell foam loft insulation at the homes of Suffolk consumers - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich surveying company has admitted using cold calling to mis-sell foam loft insulation at the homes of Suffolk consumers.

David Brason, 71, one of Riva Surveyors Ltd's directors, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to 21 offences.

He also asked for a further 82 offences be taken into consideration.

Justin Brason, 41, the manager and salesman for the company, also pleaded guilty to eight offences.

Suffolk Trading Standards worked alongside the National Trading Standards Tri Regional Investigations Team to investigate complaints from consumers who alleged that they had been cold called and offered a free loft inspection from Riva Surveyors Ltd.

After carrying out the inspection, the company then led its victims to believe that there were high levels of damp and deterioration in the woodwork of their loft which required foam insultation to be installed urgently to rectify the issue, when this wasn’t the case.

Both David Brason, of Market Stainton, Lincolnshire, and Justin Brason, of Brambling Close, Stowmarket, will be sentenced at a later date.

Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public health and public protection at Suffolk County Council - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Andrew Reid, cabinet member for public health and public protection at Suffolk County Council, said: "I am delighted that, thanks to the hard work of our Trading Standards team and that of the National Trading Standards Tri Regional Investigations Team, we have seen these guilty pleas entered today, and Riva Surveyors Ltd cease to operate from Suffolk.

“This case also serves as an important reminder for consumers that they should not invite anyone into their home after being cold called.

“Sadly, we are seeing increasing cases of cold callers across Suffolk, who often allege that urgent works must be carried out immediately as a tactic to stop people from questioning the services they are trying to sell, which is why you should always seek a second opinion and never agree to anything on the spot.”