Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Former Ipswich teacher appears in court charged with historic sex offences

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 6:00 AM October 22, 2021   
South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Ipswich teacher Francis Carolan pleaded not guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A former RE teacher and assistant housemaster at an Ipswich independent school has been remanded in custody after being accused of historic sexual offences.

Francis Carolan, 58, who previously worked at St Joseph's College in Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday to face four charges of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16. 

The alleged offences date back to the early 1990s against one alleged victim, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told the court. 

Carolan, of Queens Road, Portsmouth, entered not guilty pleas to all four charges via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre. 

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court. 

Carolan was remanded in custody ahead of his plea and trial preparation hearing, which will take place at Ipswich Crown Court on November 18. 

Suffolk Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

