Dalian Atkinson murder trial told of ‘patterned bruising’ on ex-ITFC star



Tom Potter

Published: 2:49 PM May 24, 2021   
Dalian Atkinson, who died in 2016 after receiving a taser shock Picture: OWEN HINES

Dalian Atkinson died in 2016  

Photos of footwear marks found on the forehead of former Ipswich Town striker Dalian Atkinson have been shown to murder trial jurors.

Images of two separate areas of injury, accepted to have been caused by Pc Benjamin Monk, were seen by jurors at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

It is alleged that Pc Monk, 42, and 31-year-old Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith unlawfully attacked Atkinson near his father’s home in Telford, Shropshire, on August 15, 2016.

Monk, who fired a Taser at Mr Atkinson three times, denies murder and manslaughter, while his West Mercia force colleague Bettley-Smith denies assault.

As jurors began hearing a fourth week of evidence on Monday, forensic pathologist Dr Olaf Bierdrzycki listed marks he had recorded during a post-mortem examination.

Dr Bierdrzycki said he had requested specialist examination under polarised light of three apparently patterned injuries, including one to each side of Atkinson’s forehead.

Dr Bierdrzycki also listed 15 areas of “under-the-skin” bruising found on the body of Mr Atkinson, who also played for Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday, including marks on his neck, shoulder, shoulder blade, flank, buttock, thigh, bicep, elbow and shin.

Before taking jurors through the details of the injuries, the pathologist said he had also identified three potential Taser marks on the chest of the 48-year-old.

Addressing marks to the side of the right forehead, Dr Bierdrzycki said they comprised “linear marks of intradermal red bruising that essentially formed the outlines of three adjacent triangles”.

The pathologist said of the other forehead injury, also forming a “triangle-shaped” area of bruising: “Just like on the right forehead, on the left forehead there was a subtle suggestion of patterned mottled intradermal bruising.

“Cross polarised light revealed an obvious patterned injury.”

Two circular marks had also been shown by examination under polarised light, the witness added.

Jurors were told last week that bloodstaining found on the boot of Pc Monk was consistent with being caused by “forceful” contact.

Earlier in the trial, defence QC Patrick Gibbs said it was not in dispute that Monk must have kicked Atkinson twice in the head, as it was “the only explanation” for marks found on his forehead.

The trial continues.




