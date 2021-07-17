Former parish council clerk denies theft of more than £1,000

Published: 8:00 AM July 17, 2021

A former Sproughton Parish Council clerk has denied stealing more than £1,000 from the authority.

Diana Stroh, 55, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with theft of £1,179.45 between September 19, 2019, and October 31, 2019.

Stroh, of The Street, Bramford, pleaded not guilty to the charge at the short preliminary hearing.

Prosecutor Mark Milkovics said the alleged offence related to two payments, totalling £1,179.45, which the parish council requested were paid back.

The court heard that Stroh was employed as Sproughton Parish Council clerk between April and August in 2019.

Magistrates said the case was suitable for summary trial but Stroh elected for matters to be heard at the crown court.

Stroh will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on August 13 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

She was granted unconditional bail ahead of her next hearing.