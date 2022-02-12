Dairy boss 'heartened' by community support after van theft
- Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN/FOULGERS DAIRY
The boss of a Suffolk dairy went from "anger" after one of his vans was stolen, to feeling lifted after seeing an outpouring of goodwill for the company on social media.
Adrian Foulger, boss of Foulger's Dairy, said thieves broke into the firm's base in a farm unit at Tuddenham Hall just before 9pm on Friday, February 11.
The thieves are believed to have crossed fields on foot to get to the firm's unit before cutting a chain to get into the company's offices.
Once inside they searched drawers and looked inside vehicles, before stealing cash and an unmarked white Mercedes Sprinter van with the registration number 'BK62 OSK'.
"I'm gutted," Mr Foulger said. "It's a combination of things. We've had a run of bad luck with vehicles and repairs recently.
"A month ago we had a van written off, then we had an engine blow so that's off the road, and then this. It's really stretched us to the limit."
However the break-in affected his daughters, who work for the firm, hardest of all.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich pub landlord launches 'Airbnb' for your stuff
- 2 'I was in tears' - Anguish after late mum's ring lost while being repaired
- 3 Matchday Recap: 7,000 fans back Town in draw
- 4 Ipswich man faces jail for Christmas Eve attack on friend
- 5 New digital parking signs will help drivers find spaces in Ipswich
- 6 The most desirable places to live in Ipswich – according to estate agents
- 7 Dirty food takeaway on lookout for new Suffolk location
- 8 Case of man who denies stealing from Meals for Medics adjourned
- 9 Teachers are 'cracking' under mental health pressure in Suffolk
- 10 Brian's tribute to wife Jill unearths carving talent
"When they saw the guys going through the drawers of the desks now where they sit all day [on CCTV] it was upsetting," he said.
"A bit like it would be if it was in your home – more of an invasion of privacy."
The incident was reported to Suffolk police.
Mr Foulger said officers were on the look out for the van, but they believed the theft had likely been planned and the van's number plates had probably already been changed.
The dairy boss also appealed for information about the incident on social media.
By lunchtime on Saturday, his post had been shared by more than 300 people.
"It's great that so many people have shared it on social media," he said. "We've had some really nice responses.
"It does give you a lift. Initially you're just feeling angry, but then you see the responses and it gives you a lift. You feel really cheered and warmed and heartened by it.
"Obviously I can't respond to every every social media message, but we're really grateful for the response from the public, in supporting us and sharing their best wishes with us."
Suffolk police have been contacted for comment.