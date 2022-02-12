Dairy boss 'heartened' by community support after van theft

Adrian Foulger, boss of Foulgers Dairy, said he was "heartened" by an outpouring of support for the firm on social media after thieves stole a van from their Tuddenham base - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN/FOULGERS DAIRY

The boss of a Suffolk dairy went from "anger" after one of his vans was stolen, to feeling lifted after seeing an outpouring of goodwill for the company on social media.

Adrian Foulger, boss of Foulger's Dairy, said thieves broke into the firm's base in a farm unit at Tuddenham Hall just before 9pm on Friday, February 11.

The thieves are believed to have crossed fields on foot to get to the firm's unit before cutting a chain to get into the company's offices.

Once inside they searched drawers and looked inside vehicles, before stealing cash and an unmarked white Mercedes Sprinter van with the registration number 'BK62 OSK'.

The thieves in the offices of Foulgers Dairy in Tuddenham. - Credit: FOULGERS DAIRY

"I'm gutted," Mr Foulger said. "It's a combination of things. We've had a run of bad luck with vehicles and repairs recently.

"A month ago we had a van written off, then we had an engine blow so that's off the road, and then this. It's really stretched us to the limit."

However the break-in affected his daughters, who work for the firm, hardest of all.

"When they saw the guys going through the drawers of the desks now where they sit all day [on CCTV] it was upsetting," he said.

"A bit like it would be if it was in your home – more of an invasion of privacy."

The incident was reported to Suffolk police.

Mr Foulger said officers were on the look out for the van, but they believed the theft had likely been planned and the van's number plates had probably already been changed.

The dairy boss also appealed for information about the incident on social media.

By lunchtime on Saturday, his post had been shared by more than 300 people.

Adrian Foulger, owner of Foulgers Dairy based at Tuddenham Hall in 2021. - Credit: Archant

"It's great that so many people have shared it on social media," he said. "We've had some really nice responses.

"It does give you a lift. Initially you're just feeling angry, but then you see the responses and it gives you a lift. You feel really cheered and warmed and heartened by it.

"Obviously I can't respond to every every social media message, but we're really grateful for the response from the public, in supporting us and sharing their best wishes with us."

Suffolk police have been contacted for comment.