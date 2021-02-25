News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Breaking

Murder probe launched after woman found dead at Ipswich flat

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 12:04 PM February 25, 2021    Updated: 12:10 PM February 25, 2021
Foundry Lane, Ipswich

Police were called following the sudden death of a woman at a flat in Foundry Lane, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body in an Ipswich flat.

Police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a sudden death at a flat in Foundry Lane just before 3.30am on Thursday morning.

On arrival at the scene, officers found the body of the woman in her 60s inside the flat.

The death is currently being treated as suspicious.

A 55-year-old man from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, according to police.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Aldi site considered for new health centre
  2. 2 Man performs lewd act in front of woman
  3. 3 University of Suffolk ranks as worst in UK for dropout rates
  1. 4 Former bakery goes up for sale after restaurant plans fall through
  2. 5 ‘Bubbly’ teenager reported being raped the night she died
  3. 6 Sin Bar owner found guilty of drink driving
  4. 7 Northern fringe garden suburb at Ipswich sees first signs of work
  5. 8 Man who petrol bombed house in 'revenge attack' is jailed
  6. 9 Plans submitted to transform former Ipswich office into 75 flats
  7. 10 Murder probe launched after woman found dead at Ipswich flat

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major investigation team on 101, quoting reference 9411/21.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services at the collision in Woodbridge Road. 

Travel

Woman injured in crash on main road into Ipswich

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Callum Plaats received a concurrent sentence after attacking a prison guard Picture: FACEBOOK

Convicted killer of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens posts to social media from prison

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The Futura Park branch of John Lewis in Ipswich

More John Lewis stores reportedly set to close - will Ipswich survive?

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave shooting: Boy denies attempting to murder 15-year-old

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon