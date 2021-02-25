Murder probe launched after woman found dead at Ipswich flat

Breaking

Published: 12:04 PM February 25, 2021 Updated: 12:10 PM February 25, 2021

Police were called following the sudden death of a woman at a flat in Foundry Lane, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body in an Ipswich flat.

Police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a sudden death at a flat in Foundry Lane just before 3.30am on Thursday morning.

On arrival at the scene, officers found the body of the woman in her 60s inside the flat.

The death is currently being treated as suspicious.

A 55-year-old man from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has been taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major investigation team on 101, quoting reference 9411/21.