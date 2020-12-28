Published: 4:14 PM December 28, 2020

Police were seen around Nacton Road in Ipswich on Monday afternoon - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Four people have been arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after large numbers of police were seen in the area.

A number of police cars and officers, some armed, were spotted in Nacton Road around 2pm on Monday with the road reportedly blocked for a time.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that four people had been arrested by officers on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He also confirmed that officers had since left the scene.