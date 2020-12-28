News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Four arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of GBH

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:14 PM December 28, 2020   
Police were seen around Nacton Road in Ipswich on Monday afternoon

Four people have been arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after large numbers of police were seen in the area.  

A number of police cars and officers, some armed, were spotted in Nacton Road around 2pm on Monday with the road reportedly blocked for a time. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that four people had been arrested by officers on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. 

He also confirmed that officers had since left the scene. 

