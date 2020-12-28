Four arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of GBH
Published: 4:14 PM December 28, 2020
- Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Four people have been arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after large numbers of police were seen in the area.
A number of police cars and officers, some armed, were spotted in Nacton Road around 2pm on Monday with the road reportedly blocked for a time.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that four people had been arrested by officers on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
He also confirmed that officers had since left the scene.