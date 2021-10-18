Four men released following death of man at Felixstowe lorry park

Published: 5:37 PM October 18, 2021

Four men have been released following the death of a man at a Felixstowe lorry park - Credit: Google

Four men arrested following the death of a man at a Felixstowe lorry park have been released, as detectives continue to investigate.

Police were called to Hodgkinson Road lorry park by the ambulance service at around 1.50am yesterday, Sunday, October 17, after paramedics arrived to attend a man in need of urgent medical attention.

Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, the 36-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His family have been informed.

A Home Office post mortem examination was conducted yesterday, but was not able to work out a cause of death and office say further tests are required.

Police arrested four men aged 51, 44, 30 and 39 at the scene on suspicion of murder. They were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

All four have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

An investigation is underway, but a police spokesman said officers are treating it as an isolated incident and do not believe there is any wider threat to the local community.

Anyone who was driving in the area between midnight and 3am with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, are being asked to review their footage and contact Suffolk police if any people are seen.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting the crime reference 58036/21.