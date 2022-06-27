News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Four teenagers deny false imprisonment and robbery

Jane Hunt

Published: 2:26 PM June 27, 2022
The trial of four teenagers from Ipswich and Felixstowe accused of false imprisonment and robbery is expected to get underway on Tuesday (June 28).

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday were Kai Mangar, 19, of Brunswick Road, Ipswich; Dylan Craft, 18, of Mill Lane, Felixstowe; Nolan Akuoko, 18, of Faraday Road, Ipswich, and a 17-year-old youth from Ipswich, who can’t be named because of his age.

All four have denied an offence of kidnapping which was allegedly committed on December 14 last year.

They have all also denied an offence of robbery on the same date during which £540 cash, a jacket and a watch were stolen.

A jury was empanelled on Monday and sent away until Tuesday (June 28) when prosecution counsel Matthew Sorel-Cameron is expected to outline the facts of the case and begin calling witnesses.

