Games console stolen after thieves raid Ipswich home

A games console has been stolen after thieves raided a home in south-east Ipswich.

This incident happened at a home in Landseer Road, near Landseer Park, at some point between 4pm on Saturday and 12.20pm on Tuesday.

Suffolk police said an unknown number of people gained entry to a shed, where the games console was kept by forcing the door hinges.

A DVD recorder/player was also stolen from the property.

Anyone with any information about the burglary is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/14038/22.

