Burglar who tried to break into nurse's home is jailed

Published: 6:42 PM August 16, 2021

A burglar who tried to break into the Ipswich home of a nurse while she was ill in hospital during the pandemic has been jailed for three years and eight months.

The woman, who lived in Waterloo Road, was alerted by a Ring doorbell app on her mobile phone and when she asked 33-year-old Gheorghe Sirbu what he doing via the app he said “family emergency” and walked off, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Tool marks were later found on the front door lock where he had tried to gain access, said David Wilson, prosecuting.

Shortly afterwards Sirbu had gone to a neighbouring property and was kicking the front door when he was disturbed by the householder.

When she challenged him he said he was looking for someone called ‘George” before swearing at her and walking away, said Mr Wilson.

A few hours later a woman returned to her home in All Saints Road, Ipswich, to find her back door had been forced open.

While she was walking round the house she saw a shadow in her hallway from her living room and ran to a neighbour’s house.

She then saw Sirbu leave her house and drive off in a car, said Mr Wilson.

Sirbu’s DNA was later found on a crowbar he’d left at the premises.

Sirbu, of Mountbatten Court, Ipswich, admitted burglary at Ladbrokes in Princes Street, Ipswich on June 19 last year, and two attempted burglaries and a burglary on January 2.

Sentencing Sirbu Judge Emma Peters said he had been on a “spree of dishonesty” on January 21 this year when he broke into or attempted to break into the homes of three women who had been left frightened and upset.

The court heard that Sirbu had also broken into Ladbrokes in Princes Street, Ipswich with two other men after kicking the door open in June last year.

No money was taken during the burglary.

Juliet Donovan for Sirbu said her client had a gambling habit and had been homeless and out of work at the time of the offences.

She said he had committed the attempted burglaries and burglaries out of desperation and would probably be deported at the end of his prison sentence.