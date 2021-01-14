Girl, 10, slapped in face by stranger in Felixstowe

Published: 3:33 PM January 14, 2021 Updated: 3:42 PM January 14, 2021

A 10-year-old girl was attacked by an unknown man in Colneis Road, Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

A 10-year-old girl was slapped in the face by an unknown man while riding her scooter in Felixstowe.

The girl was outside on her scooter in Colneis Road, near to the junction with Rosemary Avenue, round 8.40am Tuesday, January 12.

She was stopped by the man, who shouted at her and slapped her in the face.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the attack caused "reddening on her face".

No description of the attacker has been given.

Those who have any information about who was responsible for the attack, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/1990/21.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.