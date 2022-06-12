Hadleigh man admits 2020 Ipswich arson

Graham Goodchild of Bradfield Avenue, Hadleigh pleaded guilty to arson at a property in Peppercorn Way, Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk man who started a fire at a property in Ipswich will be sentenced in August after a psychiatric report has been prepared on him.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Friday (June 10) was 47-year-old Graham Goodchild of Bradfield Avenue, Hadleigh.

He pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered at a property in Peppercorn Way, Ipswich, belonging to Flagship Housing, on March 3 2020.

Steven Dyble for Godchild said his client suffered from schizophrenia and had been in a fragile mental state at the time of the offence.

He asked for a psychiatric report to be prepared on Goodchild before he is sentenced.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case until August 4 and asked the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence report on Goodchild.

The judge allowed Goodchild’s unconditional bail to continue.