Six charged in connection with £1.8m cannabis factory discovery

Six people have appeared at court after being charged in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory on a Suffolk business park.

The four men and two women appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday to face charges relating to the discovery of a cannabis factory at Great Bricett on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Leonard Armstrong, 62, of Tacket Street, Ipswich, Ian Bacon, 66, of Bourne Terrace, Wherstead, Saulius Lileikis, 38, of Bredle Way, Aveley, South Ockendon, in Essex, Georgina Cooper, 40, of Junction Road, Norwich, and John Cooper, 72, of Junction Road, Norwich, are all charged with conspiring to produce a class B drug.

The charge alleges that all conspired to produce cannabis at Great Bricett between January 1 and October 18, 2019.

Officers made the discovery upon execution of a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act at a business park in The Street.

More than 2,500 cannabis plants, estimated to have a value of about £1.8 million, were located within a number of buildings.

Armstrong is also charged with acquiring, using or having possession of criminal property, namely £1,660 in cash found at his address on July 16 last year.

Lileikis is also charged with acquiring, using or having possession of criminal property, namely £107,745 and €5,000 at Aveley on August 5 last year.

Meanwhile, Laura Juskaite, 39, also of Bredle Way, Aveley, is jointly charged with acquiring, using or having possession of criminal property, namely £107,745 and €5,000 at Aveley on August 5 last year.

Prosecutor Mark Milkovics told magistrates that conspiracy to produce a class B drug was an 'indictable only' offence and must be dealt with before a judge at crown court.

No legal representations were made and no official pleas were entered to the indictable only charge at magistrates' court on Friday.

All six defendants were granted unconditional bail until a plea and case management hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on March 5.