Greek man who admitted drugs charges wants to return home

Paraskevas Tsalitizidis told Recorder Jeremy Benson he wants to return to Greece - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man who became involved in the supply of drugs after coming to the UK from Greece to work has told a judge he would like to be deported as soon as possible so that he can return to his family.

Paraskevas Tsalitizidis told Recorder Jeremy Benson at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday through a Greek interpreter : “I don’t want to stay here any longer. I want to see my family and would like to end this nightmare.”

“I came here for work and unfortunately, I got involved with the wrong kind of people.”

Tsalitizidis, 24, of Burrell Road, Ipswich, has admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs, possession of criminal property and possession of cocaine on January 8 this year.

Recorder Benson rejected a request from Tsalitizidis’s barrister for a pre-sentence report and adjourned the case until March 1 for sentence.

He told Tsalitizidis that all sentencing options would be open to the court and said any time he had spent in custody would go towards his final sentence.

Tsalitizidis, who has no previous convictions, was remanded in custody.