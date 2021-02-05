Thieves use wheelie bin to steal up to £3k of items from convenience store

Published: 4:20 PM February 5, 2021

A wheelie bin was used to steal up to £3,000 of items from the store in Grimwade Street, Ipswich. Stock photo - Credit: PA

Plucky thieves used a wheelie bin to steal £2,000 to £3,000 worth of items including cigarettes, food, alcohol and cash from an Ipswich convenience store.

Three men, wearing padded coast and tracksuit bottoms, broke into the shop in Grimwade Street at some point between 10pm and 10.30pm on Monday, February 1.

The hooded trio filled the bin with items, while also carrying some their haul out in shoe boxes.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident, or who may have seen them making arrive or escape from Grimwade Street between 9.45pm and 10.45pm, to contact them.

They are particularly calling for those who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House, quoting reference 5204/21.