Group of youths seen carrying weapons in Ipswich
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Police have been granted additional stop-and-search powers this evening after a group of male youths were seen carrying weapons in Ipswich.
Police were called just after 5.10pm on Thursday (June 30) to reports that youngsters had gathered in the Norwich Road/Westbourne Park area, some of whom were wielding knives.
A Section 60 order has since been issued giving police extra powers to conduct stop-and-search without reasonable grounds.
A dispersal order is also in place for 24 hours, starting from 5.42pm on Thursday until 5.42pm on Friday, July 1.
The order gives uniformed officers the authority to disperse individuals or groups where their presence or behaviour has resulted, or is likely to result in, a member of the public being harassed, intimidated, alarmed or distressed.
The Section 60 order is in place for the western part of Ipswich and most of the town centre.
Officers were sent to the area and patrols and enquiries are continuing into the incident.
Police say while there is no perceived risk to the wider public, there is an increased risk of violence between parties either directly involved/associated with the incident.
Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting reference: CAD 323 of 30 June.
You can contact Suffolk police through their website – www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, by phone by calling 101 or alternatively by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org