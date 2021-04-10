Man facing prison after pleading guilty to string of sex offences

Published: 6:00 AM April 10, 2021

A Hadleigh man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he admitted a string of sexual offences - including the rape of a child under the age of 13.

Martin Woods, 41, of Guthrum Road, Hadleigh, appeared in the dock at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to face eight charges.

Woods pleaded guilty to raping a child under the age the age of 13, sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13, two counts of taking indecent images of a child, and three charges of making indecent images of children.

He pleaded not guilty to causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and his pleas were accepted by prosecutors.

The offences happened during 2020, the court heard.

Judge Emma Peters ordered a report from the Probation Service to assess dangerousness.

Woods' sentencing, which is expected to last around 90 minutes, will be held at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, May 27.







