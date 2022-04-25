News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Boy, 14, arrested after sexual assault allegation, bailed

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:41 PM April 25, 2022
Updated: 1:42 PM April 25, 2022
Sexual assult in Hadleigh down Calais Street Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A cordon was put in place after reports of a sexual assault in Hadleigh - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A 14-year-old boy who was arrested following an allegation of a serious sexual assault near a Hadleigh supermarket has been bailed. 

The reported incident took place in an alleyway off Calais Street, near Morrisons, between 6pm and 10.30pm on Friday, April 22.

The offence was reported to police on Saturday evening.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection on Sunday, April 24, and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Sexual assult in Hadleigh down Calais Street Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sexual assult in Hadleigh down Calais Street - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

He has subsequently been released on bail until Sunday 22 May pending further enquiries.

A police cordon was put in place at the alleyway while detectives carried out their investigations, but this has since been lifted.

The victim, a teenage girl, is being supported by specialist trained officers. 

Detectives would like to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time, who may have seen suspicious activity.

Sexual assult in Hadleigh down Calais Street Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The alleged incident took place in Calais Street in Hadleigh - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/24337/22. 

Alternatively you call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

