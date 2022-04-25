Boy, 14, arrested after sexual assault allegation, bailed
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
A 14-year-old boy who was arrested following an allegation of a serious sexual assault near a Hadleigh supermarket has been bailed.
The reported incident took place in an alleyway off Calais Street, near Morrisons, between 6pm and 10.30pm on Friday, April 22.
The offence was reported to police on Saturday evening.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection on Sunday, April 24, and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
He has subsequently been released on bail until Sunday 22 May pending further enquiries.
A police cordon was put in place at the alleyway while detectives carried out their investigations, but this has since been lifted.
The victim, a teenage girl, is being supported by specialist trained officers.
Detectives would like to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time, who may have seen suspicious activity.
Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/24337/22.
Alternatively you call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.www.crimestoppers-uk.org
