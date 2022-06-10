News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Suspected heroin and crack cocaine dealer arrested near Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:48 AM June 10, 2022
A 21-year-old man was arrested near Princes Street last night

A 21-year-old man was arrested near Princes Street last night - Credit: Google Maps

A 21-year-old man has been charged with drug offences after being arrested in Ipswich. 

Haider Salman, of Romford in Essex, was arrested in the vicinity of Princes Street on Thursday evening on suspicion of drug offences in the town centre.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

Salman was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine, possession of a controlled drug and possession of criminal property.

Salman is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates Court on Friday.


