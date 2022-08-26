21-year-old to be sentenced for drug deal offences

The 21-year-old old pleaded guilty to drug dealing offences. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 21-year-old man who was arrested in Ipswich is facing a jail sentence after pleading guilty to drug dealing offences.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday ( August 26) for a plea hearing via a prison video link was Haider Salman, of Romford, Essex, who was arrested in the area of Princes Street in Ipswich in June on suspicion of committing drug offences in the town centre.

He pleaded guilty to possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis and possessing criminal property, namely £510 cash.

The offences were committed on June 9 this year.

He also admitted being in breach of a 24 month prison sentence suspended for 24 months which was imposed in July last year.

Barnaby Shaw, prosecuting, said the defendant was facing an inevitable prison sentence.

Salman’s sentencing hearing was adjourned until September 19 to allow his barrister to prepare a basis of plea and Recorder Gabrielle Posner remanded Salman in custody.