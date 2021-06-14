'Hammer seen' in robbery by group of males at Felixstowe Skatepark
Published: 2:44 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 2:51 PM June 14, 2021
- Credit: Archant
A hammer was seen during a robbery by a group of males at Felixstowe Skatepark.
The incident happened at about 5.35pm yesterday (Sunday, June 13) at the skatepark at Orwell Green.
Police said the male victim, who was with a group of friends, was assaulted by a group of five or six males.
A hammer was seen during the incident, although it was not used.
It is believed that £40 was taken from the victim, who was not seriously hurt.