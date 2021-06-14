'Hammer seen' in robbery by group of males at Felixstowe Skatepark

Published: 2:44 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 2:51 PM June 14, 2021

Police have confirmed a visitor to Felixstowe Skatepark has been robbed by a group of males (stock image) - Credit: Archant

A hammer was seen during a robbery by a group of males at Felixstowe Skatepark.

The incident happened at about 5.35pm yesterday (Sunday, June 13) at the skatepark at Orwell Green.

Police said the male victim, who was with a group of friends, was assaulted by a group of five or six males.

A hammer was seen during the incident, although it was not used.

It is believed that £40 was taken from the victim, who was not seriously hurt.