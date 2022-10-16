News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man who stole £7,000 from McDonald's warned he could face jail

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:45 AM October 16, 2022
Shane Farrow, 36, a Colchester fencer, has denied raping a woman while he was walking her home at Ipswich Crown Court.

Harrison Drury will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on November11 - Credit: Phil Morley

A 22-year-old Ipswich man who stole £7,000 from McDonald’s has been warned he could receive a prison term when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 14) for a plea hearing was Harrison Drury, of Ellenbrook Green Ipswich.

He pleaded guilty to stealing £7,276 from McDonald’s between November 11 last year and February 20 this year.

The court heard that Drury has no previous convictions.

Recorder Paul Garlick agreed to adjourn the case until November 11 for a pre-sentence report but warned Drury that the fact he was adjourning the case for a pre-sentence report did not mean he wouldn’t receive a custodial sentence.

“This is a serious matter,” said the judge.

Drury is on unconditional bail.

Ipswich Crown Court
