Pair avoid jail after being caught with drugs and knives near Ipswich bridge

A pair of drug runners have received suspended prison sentences after being caught with heroin, crack cocaine and knives on the streets of Ipswich.

Harry Newell and Aimee Clark appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Gareth Hughes said the pair were arrested near the Sir Bobby Robson Bridge at about 1pm on January 7, 2019.

Newell, 25, of Cedar Close, Walton-on-the-Naze, was found with 41 wraps of crack and 26 wraps of heroin, worth £670 to £1,005, along with a folding pocket knife with an illegally long blade.

He later admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Clark, 24, of St Alban's Road, Camden, who was found with £909.54 in cash and a lock knife, subsequently admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, possession of criminal property and possession of an offensive weapon.

Three mobile phones were also seized and found to contain messages indicative of links to a drug dealing line.

The court heard that both Newell and Clark had four previous convictions for six dissimilar offences.

Newell was jailed for 12 weeks in July for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order for drink driving in 2018.

Barrister Ed Renvoize said he had matured significantly since the period of imprisonment and was now living with a number of stabilising factors, including a new relationship and potential building work.

Meanwhile, the court heard that Clark had become the sole carer for her unwell mother and had stayed out of trouble since the offences took place.

Judge Emma Peters said the pair had risked causing themselves and other people serious injury by carrying knives.

She told them: "Crack cocaine and heroin are a miserable trade in which you were involved.

"I accept that, on the face of it, you were each performing a limited function under direction. You were the runners on the street, doing the dirty work while others profited."

Judge Peters said she was prepared to suspend imprisonment due to the age of the offences and the changes in the defendants' lifestyles.

Both were handed two-year custodial terms, suspended for two years, with 150 hours of unpaid work and up to 25 days' rehabilitation activity requirement, while Newell will also be curfewed overnight for the next six months.