Teenager found guilty of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

Harvey Windsor will return to Ipswich Crown Court on March 25 to hear his sentence - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Felixstowe teenager has been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

A jury at Ipswich Crown Court unanimously convicted 19-year-old Harvey Windsor on Friday (February 4) of sexually assaulting the girl in October 2018 when he was 16, but cleared him of sexually assaulting another 16-year girl during a party in Millennium Woods, Kesgrave, in July that year.

He had denied both offences.

Recorder Jeremy Benson adjourned sentence until March 25 for a pre-sentence report and granted Windsor bail.

However, he warned him that the fact he was adjourning sentence for a pre-sentence report was no indication of the sentence he would receive.

The judge told Windsor, of Grange Road, Felixstowe, that when he sentenced him he would take into consideration the fact that he was only 16 at the time of the offence and that there had been such a long delay in the case coming to court through no fault of his own.

During Windsor’s five-day trial the court heard that the victim of the sexual assault had agreed to let him stay the night in her brother’s bedroom.

Windsor had allegedly exposed himself to her before getting into bed with her and touching her sexually despite her requests for him to stop.

The offence he was acquitted of related to him allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl during a party in Millennium Woods in Kesgrave.

Cross-examined by prosecution counsel Claire Matthews during his trial Windsor denied that although he was a “nice lad who everyone felt safe around“ when he was sober, he had a “nasty side” when he’d been drinking.

Giving evidence, Windsor said that both allegations were "completely not true".

During the trial, the jury heard eight character references from people who know Windsor and spoke highly of him.

A female work colleague described him as “an exceptional young man” and said she had “complete trust” in him.

A female friend said Windsor “didn’t have a bad bone in his body” and another said he had never made her feel uncomfortable or unsafe.