Gambling addict admits stealing £25,000 from elderly woman

Published: 4:00 PM August 13, 2021

A gambling addict has admitted stealing more than £25,000 from an elderly woman.

Clair Ransome appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday to admit stealing from the woman last year.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing £25,286 between June 1 and July 10, 2020.

Prosecutor Mark Milkovics said the value of the theft put the matter beyond the sentencing powers of magistrates and asked for the case to be committed to the crown court.

He said that Ransome, of Hawke Road, Ipswich, had befriended an elderly lady and was entrusted to withdraw small amounts of money to pay bills.

However, Mr Milkovics told the court that large sums were later transferred by Ransome to fund a gambling habit.

Mr Milkovics called the offence a clear breach of trust.

Lyndon Davies, representing Ransome, said he agreed that the matter was outside the sentencing powers of magistrates.

He asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared before Ransome's appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.