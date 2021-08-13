News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Gambling addict admits stealing £25,000 from elderly woman

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 4:00 PM August 13, 2021   
Slot Machine One Handed Bandit Game. Rolling Drums. Casinos and Gambling Industry.

Clair Ransome appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A gambling addict has admitted stealing more than £25,000 from an elderly woman.

Clair Ransome appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday to admit stealing from the woman last year.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing £25,286 between June 1 and July 10, 2020.

Prosecutor Mark Milkovics said the value of the theft put the matter beyond the sentencing powers of magistrates and asked for the case to be committed to the crown court.

He said that Ransome, of Hawke Road, Ipswich, had befriended an elderly lady and was entrusted to withdraw small amounts of money to pay bills.

However, Mr Milkovics told the court that large sums were later transferred by Ransome to fund a gambling habit.

Mr Milkovics called the offence a clear breach of trust.

Most Read

  1. 1 Roadworks causes 24km diversion near Ipswich Tesco
  2. 2 WATCH: Cheeky gull steals from Ipswich hot dog stand
  3. 3 Wife stabbed husband in 'moment of madness', court told
  1. 4 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  2. 5 Family of murdered Donald, 83, 'keen to see justice' after horrific killing
  3. 6 Heavy traffic in Ipswich after A14 crash between truck and motorcycle
  4. 7 Man appears in court charged in connection with Ipswich stabbing
  5. 8 Man in 20s arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into tree
  6. 9 Prison lifer slashes fellow inmate with tin lid in gruesome attack
  7. 10 GCSE results day 2021 - live updates from Ipswich and Felixstowe schools

Lyndon Davies, representing Ransome, said he agreed that the matter was outside the sentencing powers of magistrates.

He asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared before Ransome's appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Swain was sentenced to two years in jail following the crash

Suffolk Live

Lorry driver ignored lane closure before injuring police officers in crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Chesterfield Drive GP Surgery Picture: ARCHANT

NHS

Major booking issues at Ipswich super surgery sparks staff recruitment

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
ipswich crown court

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich man denies raping drunk woman at 18th birthday party

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Ed Sheeran performing at his homecoming gigs at Ipswich's Chantry Park in 2019. Picture: Zakary Walt

Suffolk Live

Ed Sheeran to perform 'intimate' gig next month

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon