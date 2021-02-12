Burglars break open safe and swipe jewellery from Ipswich home
- Credit: Archant
Burglars smashed inside and ransacked an Ipswich home before cracking open a safe, stealing jewellery and escaping out of a bathroom window.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the raid, which took place in Heath Road more than two weeks ago.
Investigators believe it happened at some point between 3.50pm on Wednesday, January 27 and noon the following day.
A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "It is believed the offender or offenders broke a window on a front door and gained access to the property.
"An untidy search was then conducted, where a safe was broken into and an Indian gold necklace and bracelet were taken.
"The offender or offenders then exited through the bathroom window."
Anyone who saw suspicious activity, has knowledge of the incident or knows the whereabouts of the items should contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting 37/4560/21, or visit suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.
