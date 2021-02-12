News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Burglars break open safe and swipe jewellery from Ipswich home

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 2:36 PM February 12, 2021    Updated: 2:41 PM February 12, 2021
Almost all of the fines were handed out in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

An Indian gold necklace and bracelet were taken from the property in Heath Road - Credit: Archant

Burglars smashed inside and ransacked an Ipswich home before cracking open a safe, stealing jewellery and escaping out of a bathroom window. 

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the raid, which took place in Heath Road more than two weeks ago. 

Investigators believe it happened at some point between 3.50pm on Wednesday, January 27 and noon the following day. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "It is believed the offender or offenders broke a window on a front door and gained access to the property.

"An untidy search was then conducted, where a safe was broken into and an Indian gold necklace and bracelet were taken.

"The offender or offenders then exited through the bathroom window."

Anyone who saw suspicious activity, has knowledge of the incident or knows the whereabouts of the items should contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting 37/4560/21, or visit suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.


Most Read

  1. 1 Sex industry link to illegal Airbnb booking in Suffolk during lockdown
  2. 2 Wanted child rapist had been staying in a tent near Felixstowe, court told
  3. 3 Ipswich community centre can operate around the clock
  1. 4 Frostbite! Shark appears in Kesgrave garden
  2. 5 Ipswich man arrested over alleged drug driving in Kesgrave
  3. 6 Man released under investigation after A12 crash leaves man fighting for his life
  4. 7 Sandi Toksvig's mispronounces River Deben on Extraordinary Escapes
  5. 8 300 battling Covid in hospital as cases remain above spring peak 
  6. 9 Unanimous backing for new country park in Ipswich
  7. 10 Look at these amazing igloos built in the Suffolk snow
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Family fun in the snow on the riverside path at Woodbridge

When will we see the big thaw?

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Scott Ramsey, also known as Scotty, has died at the age of 31. Here he is pictured with his daughter Bella, aged four.

Popular Hadleigh chef and dad with 'heart of gold' dies suddenly aged 31

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
A12 lorry accident

Updated

A12 at Stratford St Mary REOPENS after lorry overturns and four vehicles...

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich waste team at work

Further bin disruption looms for Suffolk households

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon