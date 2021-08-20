News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man receiving medical attention after another man arrested

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:01 PM August 20, 2021   
Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Woodville Road

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Woodville Road - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Ipswich. 

Police were called to the scene this evening, Friday, August 20 in Woodville Road. 

A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "We have attended an incident in the street where a male is receiving medical attention and another male has been arrested."

An eyewitnesses said: "I was walking my dog and noticed two or three police cars come speeding from Foxhall Road.

"They stopped and ran to a house at the end of Woodville Road near the trainline.

"A paramedic vehicle was already at the house when another ambulance arrived."

Suffolk police has confirmed that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the community.

Ipswich News

