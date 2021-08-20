Man receiving medical attention after another man arrested
Published: 10:01 PM August 20, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Ipswich.
Police were called to the scene this evening, Friday, August 20 in Woodville Road.
A spokesperson for Suffolk police said: "We have attended an incident in the street where a male is receiving medical attention and another male has been arrested."
An eyewitnesses said: "I was walking my dog and noticed two or three police cars come speeding from Foxhall Road.
"They stopped and ran to a house at the end of Woodville Road near the trainline.
"A paramedic vehicle was already at the house when another ambulance arrived."
Suffolk police has confirmed that this is an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the community.
Most Read
- 1 Covid blamed as Ipswich hardware store closes
- 2 Ipswich binman admits dealing cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis
- 3 Pub owners fined nearly £60k after worker falls through cellar hatch
- 4 Woman admits arming herself with knife for large-scale disturbance in Ipswich
- 5 Person dies after being hit by train
- 6 7 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now
- 7 New Ipswich depot could bring 180 jobs to town
- 8 'A Rolls Royce or just some ugly sheds?': Inside the controversial A14 project paid for by you
- 9 Work starts on Ipswich Waterfront pedestrianisation
- 10 Controversial traffic calming chicane to be scrapped