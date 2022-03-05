Homeless man attacked his mum and brother with bottle on Boxing Day

Neil Dugdale was jailed for 16 months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A homeless man who attacked his mother and brother with a Baileys bottle on Boxing Day after being released from prison has been jailed.

Neil Dugdale, 39, was released on licence from prison on Christmas Eve last year, and went to his mother's address in Grange Road, Felixstowe, despite a restraining order banning him from going there.

Dugdale gave his mother a Christmas present before asking for £90 in cash, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He later ate a meal with his mother and brother on Christmas Day, and those visits were not reported to the police, Richard Potts, prosecuting, told the court.

However, on Boxing Day, Dugdale returned to his mother's home and again demanded money.

When she declined, Dugdale became aggressive and took a partially empty bottle of Baileys and hit his mother across the face with it, Mr Potts said.

She suffered a deep laceration above her left eyebrow from the blow, the court heard.

Dugdale then hit his brother in the legs with the bottle, causing injury, before taking two large knives from the kitchen and threatening his mother.

But Dugdale did return the knives to the kitchen when asked to by his mother.

Dugdale then left the home on his bicycle, taking his mother's bank card and some cash.

The police were called and after being detained, Dugdale punched a police officer five times, Mr Potts said.

The money taken by Dugdale was recovered and returned to his mother, the court heard.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by Mr Potts, Dugdale's mother said he was "like a wild animal" and she did not want him at her home ever again.

Dugdale's brother said he fears him returning to the home, the court heard.

Dugdale, of no fixed address, who has 10 previous convictions for 24 offences, previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, assault actual bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker and breaching a restraining order.

Isobel Ascherson, mitigating, said her client has a history of drug abuse, and was essentially homeless following his release from prison.

Recorder Douglas Edwards QC sentenced Dugdale to 16 months' imprisonment, and he will have to serve half of that term in custody before his release on licence.

He was also handed a five-year restraining order.