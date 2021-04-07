Husband who shot and killed wife handed hospital order ahead of sentence

Published: 11:09 AM April 7, 2021 Updated: 11:31 AM April 7, 2021

A judge has imposed an interim hospital order on Peter Hartshorne-Jones who shot his wife Silke (inset) - Credit: Archant

A judge has imposed an interim hospital order on a gun dealer who fatally shot his solicitor wife at their Suffolk farmhouse.

Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, was charged with murder after his wife was found shot inside their family home at The Green, Barham, on the morning of Sunday, May 3.

Hartshorne-Jones denied murdering his 41-year-old wife Silke but admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility at a hearing in September.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found on the floor upstairs, with two gunshot wounds, after police were called by her husband at 4.45am.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died a short time later at 6.42am.

A post mortem examination confirmed her death was the result of two gunshot wounds.

Hartshorne-Jones was said to have a recurrent depressive disorder and had psychotic symptoms at the time of the shooting.

At Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, Judge Martyn Levett imposed a Section 38 interim hospital order for 12 weeks ahead of sentencing.

A further hearing will take place on June 23.