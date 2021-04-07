Husband who shot and killed wife handed hospital order ahead of sentence
- Credit: Archant
A judge has imposed an interim hospital order on a gun dealer who fatally shot his solicitor wife at their Suffolk farmhouse.
Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, was charged with murder after his wife was found shot inside their family home at The Green, Barham, on the morning of Sunday, May 3.
Hartshorne-Jones denied murdering his 41-year-old wife Silke but admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility at a hearing in September.
Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found on the floor upstairs, with two gunshot wounds, after police were called by her husband at 4.45am.
She was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died a short time later at 6.42am.
A post mortem examination confirmed her death was the result of two gunshot wounds.
Hartshorne-Jones was said to have a recurrent depressive disorder and had psychotic symptoms at the time of the shooting.
At Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, Judge Martyn Levett imposed a Section 38 interim hospital order for 12 weeks ahead of sentencing.
A further hearing will take place on June 23.