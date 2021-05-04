Published: 11:53 AM May 4, 2021

The incident happened in fields off Whitton Church Lane - Credit: Google Maps

A man exposed himself to a dog walker over the Bank Holiday weekend in Ipswich.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident which took place on Sunday, May 2 at around 10am.

A woman was walking her dog on fields behind Whitton Church Lane when a man passed by her.

He said 'good morning' and then exposed himself.

Suffolk police have released a description of the man.

He is described as a white male, about 25 years old with a clean shaved head, was about 5 foot 8 inches tall, and was of stocky build and wearing a scruffy grey tracksuit.

Anyone who knows who the individual was should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime number 37/22410/21 or you can email Rachel.Gibson@suffolk.police.uk.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.