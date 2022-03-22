News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Woman, 70, denies running Ipswich brothel

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:00 PM March 22, 2022
Lawrence Bugeja admitted controlling and coercive behaviour and criminal damage at Ipswich Crown Court.

Ines Ogata denies being involved in the running of a brothel in Ipswich. - Credit: Archant

A 70-year-old woman accused of being involved in the running of a brothel in Ipswich will have to wait more than a year for her trial due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday ( March 22) was Ines Ogata of Upper Orwell Street, Ipswich.

She pleaded not guilty to controlling prostitution for gain between June 2015 and October last year.

She also denied possessing criminal property, namely cash credits paid into Lloyds and HSBC bank accounts knowing or suspecting it to be the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Ogata’s trial, which is expected to last three or four days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 3 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place in September 23 this year.

Judge Emma Peters allowed Ogata’s conditional bail to continue.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Police cars at the scene of the fire in Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Road in Ipswich closed after fire breaks out at home

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A12 near Stratford St Andrew, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A12 reopens after police clear cattle from road

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The management behind the opening of the Chantry Royal Fish and Chips shop in Ipswich

New fish and chip shop opens its doors in Chantry

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Cardinal Practice

Health Care

Plans for new Ipswich 'super surgery' unveiled

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon