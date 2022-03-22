Woman, 70, denies running Ipswich brothel

Ines Ogata denies being involved in the running of a brothel in Ipswich. - Credit: Archant

A 70-year-old woman accused of being involved in the running of a brothel in Ipswich will have to wait more than a year for her trial due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday ( March 22) was Ines Ogata of Upper Orwell Street, Ipswich.

She pleaded not guilty to controlling prostitution for gain between June 2015 and October last year.

She also denied possessing criminal property, namely cash credits paid into Lloyds and HSBC bank accounts knowing or suspecting it to be the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Ogata’s trial, which is expected to last three or four days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing April 3 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place in September 23 this year.

Judge Emma Peters allowed Ogata’s conditional bail to continue.