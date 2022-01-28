More than 20 cars broken into in Capel St Mary yesterday

17 cars have been broken into in a single day in Capel St Mary - Credit: Archant

More than 20 cars have been broken into in Capel St Mary in little over a day, with officers linking the incidents.

Police were already investigating after a laptop, wallet and a satnav were stolen from cars in the village overnight between Wednesday, January 26, and Thursday, January 27.

Now officers from Suffolk police say they have received reports of a further 17 vehicles being broken into on Thursday, January 27.

The break-ins happened in various locations around the village including Fryth Close, Coombers, Thorney Road, The Street, Elm Lane, Great Tufts, Little Gulls and Boundary Oaks.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Many thefts from cars are opportunist and officers have established that in some cases the vehicles were left unlocked or with valuables left in the vehicle.

"Police are reminding people to remove valuables from vehicles and ensure when left they are locked and secure.

"Enquiries are on-going and officers are linking the incidents. Police will be on hand at the Co-Op store in Capel St Mary on The Street today, Friday, January 28 from 1.30pm to about 2.30pm to provide crime prevention advice and to take details of any suspicious behaviour people may have seen."

Police are issuing the following advice to help reduce the chance of cars being broken into:

Don’t leave valuables on display

Park in well-lit places if this is possible

Lock all doors when the vehicle is unattended

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour is being asked to contact Ipswich police, quoting the crime reference number 37/5497/22.

