Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Suspected drug driver arrested after serious crash on A14 outside Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:27 PM September 5, 2022
The crash happened on the A14 near the Copdock Interchange outside Ipswich

The crash happened on the A14 near the Copdock Interchange outside Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a serious crash between a car and motorcycle on the A14 outside Ipswich.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway before the slip road for the A12 at junction 55 shortly after 4pm on Sunday.

Three fire engines were also dispatched to the incident.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed a motorcycle rider suffered a serious leg injury, but their condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The driver of the car, a 34-year-old man from Chelmsford, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre before being released under investigation.

The road was cleared and reopened by 6.40pm.

The incident comes after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the A12 at Marks Tey in the early hours of Saturday.

A 26-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested in connection with the incident, but has been released under investigation.

